Lionheart Deliver 'V Is For Victory'

(Metalville) Lionheart reveal "V Is For Victory," the second single taken from the new studio album The Grace of a Dragonfly, set for international release on February 23rd via Metalville Records.
Contrary to its title, "V Is For Victory" is actually an up-tempo lament for the terrible loss and grief suffered by countless innocent civilians on all sides during a war. But its soaring, powerful choruses counter this with hope for the future with a call for all peoples to come together and find a way to create a peaceful world.
As soon as the previous album The Reality of Miracles hit the shelves in 2020, Lionheart knuckled down to record the next one, deciding early on that this time they would produce a concept album. The record centres around WW2, but the band very much wanted to make this an anti-war album, while at the same time remembering those who fought for our freedom.
The songs on The Grace of a Dragonfly m are sensational, with Lee Small's emotional lyrics reflecting not only the pain and grief inflicted by war on ordinary, innocent people in every conflict zone, but also their strength, resilience, and determination. Supported by Lionheart's superb songwriting, soaring backing vocals, beautiful twin-guitar harmonies, and atmospheric keyboards, Lionheart's sheer power shines brightly from every one of the eleven songs, culminating in a heartfelt prayer for peace in the world.
Each new Lionheart album has brought with it a leap in the quality of the songwriting and production, and this album is no exception. The Grace of a Dragonfly is nothing short of epic and is, by far, Lionheart's finest work to date.
