Singled Out: Lionheart's V Is For Victory

Lionheart, the all-star band that features Lee Small (The Sweet, ex-Shy), Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden), Steve Mann (MSG, ex-Liar), Rocky Newton (Grand Slam, ex-MSG) and Clive Edwards (ex-Pat Travers, Uli Jon Roth & Wild Horses), just released their new song "V Is For Victory," which comes from their forthcoming album, "The Grace Of A Dragonfly". To celebrate we asked Steve Mann to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

V Is For Victory is a single taken off the new Lionheart album 'The Grace Of A Dragonfly'. The album is themed around World War 2 but focuses on the suffering and the grief around any war. The title of the song hints at jingoism but actually belies its content which looks forward to when mankind can enjoy a time of peace.

The track began life when I happen to hear a song which had a disco type beat with 4's on the bass drum, but rocked up a bit. That groove had such an uplifting positive feel and I went straight into my studio and wrote the backing track based on the same idea. That track came together really quickly, I think it was meant to happen and I was also very happy with that old analogue keyboard sound which bounced off the rhythm guitars so well. The chords are pretty unusual and have a lot of classical influence. For example the verse breaks down and is slightly melancholy, but slowly builds and lifts up into the bridge. I sent the track to Lee who came back with complete lead vocals which were just amazing. I loved his melodies, the build through the bridges and of course the huge sing-along chorus. Once us Lionettes had added our 3 part vocal harmonies to the chorus it became real 'shiver down the spine' stuff. To me, musically, this song had epitomised the complete sound of Lionheart and to this day I still think it is Lionheart's finest song.

Lee took it all a step further with his lyrics. The song pays tribute to the fallen heroes who fought to defend our freedom and also recollects the anguish, the heartbreak and the misery that ordinary people endured. But it interprets "victory" not so much as the outcome of WW2 but more as a chance for the human race to move on from war and find a peaceful, co-existence with one another, with more empathy and tolerance. The song was written before the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts but the message behind this song has now become more relevant than ever.

