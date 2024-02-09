Lionheart Premiere 'Little Ships' Video

() Melodic hard rockers Lionheart reveal their new song and music video called "Little Ships," the third and final single taken from the new studio album The Grace of a Dragonfly, set for international release on February 23rd via Metalville Records.
"Little Ships," with its upbeat verses and memorable chorus hooks, tells the story of "Operation Dynamo" when, between May 26th and June 4th, 1940, hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers were evacuated from Dunkirk with the aid of hundreds of "little ships" ranging from merchant fishing boats to yachts. The song's anthemic choruses embody the miraculous success of the operation.
The band features Lee Small (The Sweet, ex-Shy) - lead vocals / Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden) - lead guitar/backing vocals / Steve Mann (MSG, ex-Liar) - lead guitar/backing vocals / Rocky Newton (Grand Slam, ex-MSG) - bass guitar/backing vocals / Clive Edwards (ex-Pat Travers, Uli Jon Roth & Wild Horses) - drums, percussion.
