The Veldt Release Lost Album ''Illuminated 1989'

(SP) The Veldt have released their 'Illuminated 1989' album via Portland's Little Cloud Records and Raleigh's 5BC Records. This original full-length record produced by Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie was intended to be their first album, but their record label shelved it in 1989.
It would be several years until they returned to the studio for their groundbreaking 'Marigolds' LP. Finally the time has come to open this time capsule for the world to enjoy!
Formed in North Carolina in the mid-1980s, The Veldt revolves around identical twins Daniel and Danny Chavis, who have been performing since they were children, their musical roots lead back to the church and southern juke-joints. Referencing European post-punk while embracing modern hip-hop, their unique sound was influenced by Cocteau Twins as readily as Marvin Gaye and free-jazz warriors Sun Ra and Pharaoh Sanders.
