Moon Safari Deliver 'Emma, Come On' Video

Swedish prog rockers Moon Safari have premiered a music video for their new track "Emma, Come On", which is the second single from their forthcoming studio album, "Himlabacken Vol. 2."

Ten years in the making, their 5th studio album will be released on December 6th through Marquee Inc. in Japan and worldwide on December 8th through the band's own Blomljud Records Inc, according to the announcement.

The band said of the new single, "Do people still have posters of their Favourite artists or movie stars on the walls in their room? This song is about celebrity worshipping, the slightly unhealthy kind.

"All dressed up in swirling moogs and guitars, as if Genesis in the mid '80's kept one foot in their past and didn't care for airplay. Which celebrity poster did you hang on your bedroom wall?"

They said of the album, "It took us ten years, for a million different reasons. But we're not dead yet. We return with what we know is a worthy comeback album, filled with our own special brand of symphonic rock cultivated over 20 years as an antidote to the long, dark winters of northern Sweden, with those trademark vocal group-inspired harmonies, uplifting melodies and soulful romantic lyrics that our fans have come to expect.

"With the addition of ex. Black Bonzo drummer Mikael Israelsson to the band we've totally revamped and boosted the low end of our sound, tightened it up, and that attitude shift is felt through our entire arrangements.

"Tying it all together is the mix by the great Rich Mouser. He's been the go-to guy for the big boys in the genre for many years, and now we understand why. The mix is clear and punchy, booming and never flat. It just sounds expensive, and we couldn't be happier.

"You'll get almost 70 minutes of this heady brew, spread over nine tracks, with zero fillers. And of course there's the obligatory epic. The whole thing is a banger, and we're immensely proud of it."

Related Stories

News > Moon Safari