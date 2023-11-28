.

Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley revealed in a new interview that he and original drummer Peter Criss have not been invited to appear at the band's final concert that will be taking place on December 2nd at Madison Square Garden.

Frehley was asked if there was a chance that he would appear at the show by SiriusXM host Mark Strigl and he responded, "No. You know what it is? Those guys use my name and Peter's name months ago. They said that they invited us to perform at that show. I never got a phone call. Peter never got a phone call. They just said that to sell tickets.

"And recently, Paul Stanley has made negative statements about me and Peter. For example, I think the last negative statement he said, when people asked him, 'Is Peter and Ace gonna perform at the Garden?' he said, oh, we would mar the show if we got up and play, which is really insulting."

Ace said of the group's plans, "I wish KISS the best, all the best on their final shows for the 'End Of The Road' tour. There's really no hard feelings. We say things sometimes in the heat of passion or sometimes our memory isn't... recall things. But I love those guys. We're all getting old, our memory isn't what it used to be, so I just let it roll off my back."

