Magnolia Park 'Fell in Love on Halloween' With New Video

(Epitaph) Following the release of their sophomore LP, Halloween Mixtape II, Orlando powerhouse Magnolia Park shares a video to accompany their saccharine emo anthem, "Fell in Love on Halloween," inspired by the iconic characters from the cult classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Directed by vocalist Joshua Roberts himself, he explains that "[The] video is a play on a modern live action version of Jack and Sally being in a relationship. But Sally has other plans with another person. It's a play on the lyrics of the song being about being so head over heels for someone and then having it ripped from you."

Produced by longtime collaborators and Baku's Revenge (2022) alums Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) and Andy Karpovck, Halloween Mixtape II - having already reached over 23 million global streams - marks a brand-new chapter for Magnolia Park, "ooz[ing] the talent and skill of a mainstay act," praises idobi.

The follow up to 2022's debut record and spiritual counterpart to 2021's Halloween Mixtape, Magnolia Park's kaleidoscopic fusion of sound is on display more than ever on the new album, crafting a versatile soundscape to support the many worlds that their music seamlessly combines. "We're not selfish about our sounds," comments guitarist Tristan Torres, "We like it when we all mix together."

In addition to the sonic depth it achieves, Halloween Mixtape II stands as a triumph of the imagination, drawing inspiration from anime and pop culture juggernauts like legendary virtual rockers Gorillaz and filmmaker Tim Burton to further the narratives built around the band's fictional universe and its characters: Baku, Heart Eater, SoulEater, Dream Eater, MoonEater, Pumpkin Eater, and the Reaper. "We just want to create soundtracks for our characters," says Torres.

Since forming in 2019, they have garnered over 125 million streams across their catalog, with 3 million streams per week and over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify with significant editorial support across multiple genres. Having shared stages with the likes of Mayday Parade, Sum 41 and A Day To Remember, Magnolia Park recently solidified their own position among top-tier pop-punk forces with a triumphant performance at When We Were Young 2023 and fall headline tour with support from poptropicaslutz! and TX2 - all proving, affirms Ones To Watch, "that they are more than a Tik-Tok band" despite their 787K followers and 68 million views. The prolific fivesome have also earned praise from GRAMMY.com, Kerrang!, Alternative Press, Afropunk, MTV News, Ones To Watch and BrooklynVegan, hailed by the latter as "one of the best bands bringing the mainstream pop punk revival sound back right now."

