Magnolia Park Return With 'Shallow' Video

(Epitaph) Orlando, Florida rock band Magnolia Park are back with a bang, sharing their new single and music video "Shallow" out now via Epitaph Records. The first new music since their hit sophomore album 'Halloween Mixtape II', "Shallow" finds them giving into their inner darkness and coming out the other side with "an ethereal anthem about the ebb and flow of lust and love".

"Shallow" was written deep in the Devils Den - a dark, prehistoric cave and spring in Williston, Florida, which is considered haunted by many. While its sobering atmosphere inspired the song's ominous feel and eerie atmospheric production, the hard-hitting track boasts a hype Memphis trap sample as the young musicians relentlessly push the boundaries of genre.

Since their 2019 induction, Magnolia Park have explored a spectrum of sounds and influences throughout 2 full length albums, a mixtape, 4 EP's and a slew of singles. Their latest record, Halloween Mixtape II saw them expand on the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies, with songs like "Animal", an industrial-meets-nu-metal blast, or "Do Or Die", the energizing genre-bending track that helped pushed their sound into heavier territories. Whether the band are singing about the dangers of addiction over an infectious melody, lamenting the demise of a relationship, or illuminating the way depression can creep into difficult situations, it's in a way that's universally relatable and understood. Just one of many reasons why idobi has referred to them as "A group that oozes the talent and skill of a mainstay act."

Initially building momentum independently through their creative use of social media, Magnolia Park has connected with a core audience that now reaches over 1 Million followers and over 77 Million views on Tik-Tok. After breaking through with their debut album Baku's Revenge in 2022, Ones To Watch made the case that "proved that they are more than a Tik-Tok band"; a confident statement paralleled by an extreme spike in listeners. Since the release of their second full length, Halloween Mixtape II last October, on Spotify alone they have grown to 1 Million monthly listeners with a total of 185 Million catalog streams to date.

After sharing stages with bands like Mayday Parade, Sum 41, A Day To Remember and Blink 182, playing festivals like When We Were Young and Reading & Leeds, and headlining a tour with support from TX2 and poptropicaslutz!, Magnolia Park will be back on the road again this summer! Co-headlining the idobi Radio Summer School Tour alongside Stand Atlantic, The Home Team and Scene Queen, the tour kicks off on July 10 in Cleveland, OH and wraps up on August 17 in Anaheim, CA.

