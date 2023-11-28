Midas Fall Announce 'Cold Waves Divide Us' Album With Title Track Video

(Earsplit) Scottish alt/post/progressive rock outfit Midas Fall will release their fifth studio album, Cold Waves Divide Us, on March 8th, 2024 worldwide via Monotreme Records. In advance of the release, the trio has unveiled a single and accompanying video for the record's title track.

For the follow-up to their critically lauded, 2018-released full-length, Evaporate, founding Midas Fall members Elizabeth Heaton and Rowan Burn are joined by Michael Hamilton. Cold Waves Divide Us sees the band at their most confidently visceral, each song moving beautifully between quiet and loud, gentle and crushing. "This album is a heavier and bigger experience than the last album," notes Heaton. "We kept the atmospheric strings and '80s synths of Evaporate but wanted to add heavier layered elements, to represent more what we sound like live."

On the record's title track, the music builds slowly as Heaton's voice floats gracefully above the growing force beneath it, against a racing visual landscape of "nature, but not-quite-as-we-know-it." The track is accompanied by a dark sci-fi video created by Sharon Ritossa and Gabriele Ottino of Riot Studio.

According to Ottino, "We aimed to imbue this music video with the ambiance of a dystopian jungle. Nature is genetically altered by the virus of a hyper capitalist and hyper productive civilization, where technology begins to gain consciousness. Instead of annihilating humans and plants, it opts to adapt and modify itself to exist within the bodies and limbs of those who have survived Earth's catastrophes. No one perishes, no one lives as they did before; everything undergoes transformation.

"The technique used is a mixed technique, combining footage, 3D, pure generative, and they were edited to create a narrative foundation. The next step involved passing various sections of the video through the AI Stable Diffusion tool to create surreal and unique environments, suggestions, forms, and textures."

Related Stories

News > Midas Fall