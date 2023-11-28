Start 2024 With How David Lee Roth Changed The World

Backbeat Books have announced that they will be publishing Darren Paltrowitz's new book about Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, entitled "DLR Book: How David Lee Roth Changed The World," on January 1, 2024.
Here is the synopsis: What do you do after leaving one of the world's biggest bands? If you're David Lee Roth, you write a memoir, become a radio host, sell a screenplay to a major studio, get certified as an EMT, play Vegas, become a certified helicopter pilot, put out bluegrass versions of your biggest hits, and learn a few languages. And then you rejoin Van Halen for a reunion tour.
Encompassing the highs and lows of a truly unusual career, "DLR Book" is an intimate look at the force of nature that is David Lee Roth, from his start with Van Halen to his highly publicized departure from the band and his triumphant return. Drawing on nearly one hundred exclusive interviews, author Darren Paltrowitz delves into Diamond Dave's many extracurricular activities, including his unclassifiable video series "The Roth Show", the rise and fall of his syndicated radio program, and his line of tattoo skincare products. Included are conversations with some of Roth's most popular collaborators (among them Steve Vai, Billy Sheehan, Gregg Bissonette, Travis Tritt, John 5 and KORN's Ray Luzier) and contributions from figures influenced by Roth, including Jason Aldean, Billy Corgan, Butch Vig and legendary sumo wrestler Konishiki.
Filled with photographs never published in book form - including exclusive photography from LIT bassist Kevin Baldes - and an introduction by WWE Hall Of Fame inductee Diamond Dallas Page, "DLR Book" is not simply the first book about Roth to be published in several decades. It's a front-row seat to one of the wildest and most unpredictable artists of all time. Find more details here.
