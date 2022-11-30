Organizers of the Shaky Knees Music Festival have announced the details for next year's event and have tapped The Killers, The Lumineers and Muse as headliners.
The festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023 with the festival taking place on May 5th through May 7tg, 2023, at Central Park in downtown Atlanta.
The lineup will include over 60 bands on four stages, including Greta Van Fleet, Hozier, The Mars Volta, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Flaming Lips performing "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots," Cypress Hill performing "Black Sunday," and many more.
3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 11am ET, followed by a general on sale at 1pm ET at www.shakykneesfestival.com, for any remaining tickets.
Stevie Nicks, The Strokes Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more
Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more
Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic- Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour- more
Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79
Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Set For Release
The Killers, The Lumineers and Muse Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
dredg Opening Their Vault With New Collection
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Celebrates 'Blue On Black' With New Video
Riverside Share 'Self Aware' Video
Municipal Waste Take Fans On A Ride With 'Crank The Heat' Video
Bury Tomorrow Continue 'Abandon Us' Video Story With 'Boltcutter'