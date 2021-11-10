Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket Lead Festival Lineup

Organizers of the Shaky Knees Music Festival have tapped Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket as the headliners to the ninth edition of the festival next year.
The 2022 installment of the Shaky Knees Music Festival will be taking place April 29th through May 1st at Central Park in downtown Atlanta and will feature over 50 artists and four separate stages.
Other artists scheduled to perform include Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Spoon and more.
3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, November 11th at 10am ET here.
Green Day Share New Song 'Holy Toledo!'
Green Day Stream 'Basket Case' From BBC Sessions Live Collection
Green Day To Deliver The BBC Sessions Album In December
Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic
Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more
Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.