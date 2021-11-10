Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket Lead Festival Lineup

Organizers of the Shaky Knees Music Festival have tapped Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket as the headliners to the ninth edition of the festival next year.

The 2022 installment of the Shaky Knees Music Festival will be taking place April 29th through May 1st at Central Park in downtown Atlanta and will feature over 50 artists and four separate stages.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Spoon and more.

3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, November 11th at 10am ET here.

