KISS To Light Up The Empire State Building In Honor Of Their Final Shows Ever

(Michele Marie PR) In advance of KISS' final live shows at Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, several exciting activations will take place throughout New York City, including a music-to-light show on the world-famous Empire State Building on November 30.

For KISS, celebrating alongside the historic Empire State Building ahead of their final two shows is fitting as they took one of their most iconic photos on the building's 86th floor observation deck almost fifty years ago. Since then, it has become one of the ways KISS has portrayed the band's deep legacy and history with New York City.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons gave their recollections of the 1976 photo shoot to KISS online:

Paul: "It's pretty awesome to be up there. We climbed the ladder in those boots. It was a pretty interesting time."

Gene: "We were nuts! We would do anything you could imagine. Let's go on top of the Empire State Building and hang over the side for a photo. That'll look cool. Let's go!"

The ceremonial lighting display will illuminate the building on Thursday, November 30th from dusk until 2am ET. This can also be viewed online on the Empire State Building Live Cam. The illumination will show silver to represent the KISS logo and red, purple, blue, and green to honor each band characters' iconic color. The music-to-light show set to the band's 1975 hit, "Rock N Roll All Nite" is timed to a 7pm ET broadcast that evening on iHeartMedia New York's Q104.3. The show can be experienced in-person while using the iHeartRadio App, or fans around the world can enjoy the show through KISS' and ESB's social channels.

The Empire State Building's world-famous Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million reimagination. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive information about each Empire State Building tower lighting.

Bravado, KISS's long-time merchandising agency worked closely with the Empire State Building to make this event possible.

"As a longtime fan of KISS, it is thrilling to see everything come full circle since the 1976 legendary photo shoot at the Empire State Building to this week's music-to-light spectacular," said Matt Young, President, Bravado. "As the final 2 shows approach, Bravado is honored to celebrate the past, present and future of KISS, the band and the brand."

Visit NYC.KISSONLINE.COM for more information about the KISS NYC takeover.

