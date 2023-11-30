Judas Priest Release 'Trial By Fire' Video

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is debuting a video for "Trial By Fire", the second single from their forthcoming album, "Invincible Shield."

The clip features the core lineup of Rob Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis delivering the follow-up to the set's lead track, "Panic Attack".

While Tipton is featured as both a songwriter and guitarist on the band's 19th studio album, he occasionally joins the band on stage despite retiring from full-time touring a few years ago while dealing with Parkinson's Disease, with producer and guitarist Andy Sneap stepping into the touring lineup in his place.

Sneap oversaw production of "Invincible Shield" and the UK outfit's 2018 record, "Firepower." Get album release and tour details, and stream the new "Trial By Fire" video here.

