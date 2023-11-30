Rolling Stones Release 'Bite My Head Off' Feat Paul McCartney Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a lyric video for "Bite My Head Off", a track from "Hackney Diamonds" that features Paul McCartney on bass. The clip mixes unseen studio shots of the Beatle in action with live footage of the song from the group's surprise New York City club show at Racket on the eve of the album's release last month.
"Paul was so blown away. He was a bit like a schoolboy, like a kid in a toy shop," Ronnie Wood told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon recently about the recording experience. "He loved it. He said, 'My dream! A Beatle gets to play on a Rolling Stones album!' He was really knocked out."
Produced by Andrew Watt, "Hackney Diamonds" was recorded in various locations around the world, with guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bill Wyman and Elton John.
The Rolling Stones will launch a North American tour in support of the album on April 28 in Houston, TX; get ticket details and stream the "Bite My Head Off" lyric video here.
