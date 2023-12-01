Five Finger Death Punch Go Deluxe For 'The Wrong Side of Heaven...' 10th Anniversary

(Better Noise) Five Finger Death Punch celebrates the 10th Anniversary of "The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2" and today released a LIMITED EDITION VINYL 6LP BOX SET, as well as a digital edition, available for streaming.

In 2013, Five Finger Death Punch launched 2 albums, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 & Volume 2. The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 is the fourth studio album by Five Finger Death Punch and the first of two albums released by the band in 2013. It first came out on July 30, 2013 and debuted in the United States Billboard 200 charts at No. 2, the band's highest chart position in that country, with 113,000 copies sold. Volume 2 and Got Your Six would eventually tie this chart record. The album has been certified platinum in the US and was produced by Five Finger Death Punch and Kevin Churko.

The album's opening track and lead single is "Lift Me Up" featuring Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford. Vocalist Ivan Moody remarked that "just to work alongside an icon like Rob Halford, The Metal God, was absolutely surreal."

The album's 3rd single was the title track "Wrong Side of Heaven" and became the band's biggest hit to date. The official video for "Wrong Side Of Heaven" was released in honor of all those who served and continue to serve, to pay tribute to those who fought and sacrificed for all of us and to raise awareness and to support veterans facing PTSD by partnering with organizations around the country. The official video to the song has now been viewed a staggering 400 million times.

The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2 is the fifth studio album by Five Finger Death Punch, and the second of two albums released by the band in 2013, released on November 19, 2013. The album was certified gold by the RIAA and is also produced by Five Finger Death Punch and Kevin Churko. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, selling 77,000 copies in its first week. First single, "Battle Born", was released on September 10, 2013. The song's given title is a reference to the Flag of Nevada, the home state of the band. The second single, a cover of The Animals' classic "House of the Rising Sun", was released on February 3, 2014.

Vinyl box set includes the following:

Wrong Side of Heaven, Vol 1 feat. 3 bonus tracks (Silver Metallic Color Variant 140g vinyl)

Purgatory: Tales From The Pit feat. 2 bonus tracks (Live Album, 140g vinyl)

Wrong Side of Heaven, Vol 2 (Gold Metallic Color Variant 140g vinyl)

43 songs across 3 2LP sets housed in gatefold sleeves

New album artwork and images of the band

Includes rare track: „Burn MF" featuring Rob Zombie

THE WRONG SIDE OF HEAVEN AND THE RIGHTEOUS SIDE OF HELL: VOLUME 1

Disc One/Side A

Lift Me Up (Feat. Rob Halford)

Watch You Bleed

You

Wrong Side Of Heaven

Disc One/Side B

Burn MF

I.M. Sin

Anywhere But Here

Dot Your Eyes

Disc Two/Side A

M.I.N.E (End This Way)

Mama Said Knock You Out (Feat. Tech N9ne)

Diary Of A Dead Man

Disc Two/Side B

I.M. Sin (Feat. Max Cavalera) BONUS TRACK

Anywhere But Here (Feat. Maria Brink) BONUS TRACK

Dot Your Eyes (Feat. Jamey Jasta) BONUS TRACK

Burn MF (Feat. Rob Zombie) BONUS TRACK

PURGATORY (TALES FROM THE PIT)

Disc One/Side A

Intro

Under And Over It

Burn It Down

American Capitalist

Hard To See

Disc One/Side B

Coming Down

Bad Company

White Knuckles

Disc Two/Side A

Drum Solo

Far From Home

Never Enough

War Is The Answer

Remember Everything

Disc Two/Side B

No One Gets Left Behind

The Bleeding

Burn MF (Mr. Kane And Nikka Bling Remix, Feat Rob Zombie) BONUS TRACK

Weight Beneath My Sin (Feat. Ryan Clark) BONUS TRACK

THE WRONG SIDE OF HEAVEN AND THE RIGHTEOUS SIDE OF HELL: VOLUME 2

Disc One/Side A

Here To Die

Weight Beneath My Skin

Wrecking Ball

Disc One/Side B

Battle Born

Cradle To The Grave

Matter Of Time

Disc Two/Side A

The Agony Of Regret

Cold

Let This Go

Disc Two/Side B

My Heart Lied

A Day In My Life

House Of The Rising Sun

