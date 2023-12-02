Motley Crue To Ring In 2024 With Crue Years Eve Concert

Motley Crue are heading to the desert for New Year's Eve with a very special one off concert dubbed "Crue Years Eve" that will be taking place at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA ("Greater" Palm Springs).

From the announcement: Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show will start at 10:00 p.m. with Motley Crue on stage through midnight to kick off the New Year with fans. "Crue Years Eve" at Acrisure Arena stands as the sole date on the band's schedule, making it an exclusive and not-to-be-missed experience for fans to see Motley Crue live in concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. local at Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early, as this exclusive New Year's Eve concert is expected to sell out quickly.

The intimate atmosphere of Acrisure Arena, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, will provide the perfect setting for this momentous occasion. John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena, expressed excitement about hosting the iconic band on New Year's Eve, stating, "We wanted to make 'Crue Year's Eve' at Acrisure Arena a unique celebration for fans. It's not just a concert; it's a special event to close out the year with the Motley Crue experience. The energy and showmanship they bring are unparalleled, and there's no better way to ring in the New Year than with this legendary band. Acrisure Arena is honored to be the exclusive host for Motley Crue's only scheduled performance and final show of 2023."

America's hottest music festival destination finally has the world-class arena it deserves. Opened December 14, 2022, the Acrisure Arena provides the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000-capacity venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena provides top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

