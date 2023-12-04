David Lee Roth Shares New Version of Van Halen's 'Jump'

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is sharing a new live studio version of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump." The song was captured during a May 2022 session at Hollywood's Henson Recording Studio that saw Roth record 14 tracks in 2 hours with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

"Jump" delivered Van Halen its only US No. 1 hit when it spent 5 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release, while the "1984" album went on to sell more than 10 million copies in the States alone.

In recent years, Roth has continued to share new recordings of covers and Van Halen favorites from the spring 2022 session, including "Everybody Wants Some!!", "Panama", "Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love", and "Dance The Night Away".

With more than 80 million albums sold worldwide, Van Halen were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007; five years after the band performed their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65 from a stroke and other issues following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Stream Roth's new recording of "Jump" here.

