KISS surprised fans at the end of their final concert this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in their hometown of New York City by introducing a "new era" for the band with avatars performing "God Gave Rock And Roll To You".
Frontman Paul Stanley's avatar informed the crowd at the December 2nd concert that the band is now "immortal" as the virtual band launched into the classic song from the "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey" soundtrack.
Following the show, the band shared a video clip proclaiming "A New Era Begins" (watch below), along with the message, "The end is only the beginning. KISS have been immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever. Get exclusive access to the full story, including behind-the-scenes material and the making of the avatars, and be part of the New Era only on kissonline.com."
Paul Stanley had this to say, "What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized."
Gene Simmons added, "We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we've never dreamed of before. The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he's ever done before."
For the new KISS avatars, the band turned to ILM (Industrial Light & Magic), who are best known for their groundbreaking work on Star Wars, with ABBA Voyage producers Pophouse Entertainment producing and financing the new venture.
Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video
KISS To Light Up The Empire State Building In Honor Of Their Final Shows Ever
Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert
KISS Shows Sidelined By Paul Stanley's Illness
KISS Reveal A New Era Following Final Concert- David Lee Roth Shares New Version of Van Halen's 'Jump'- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Mammoth WVH- more
Motley Crue To Ring In 2024 With Crue Years Eve Concert- Dave Grohl Expands 'Play' to 36 Minutes For First and Only Live Performance Epic Track- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
KISS Reveal A New Era Following Final Concert
David Lee Roth Shares New Version of Van Halen's 'Jump'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2024 Unlimited Love Tour
Mammoth WVH Announces Two 2024 North American Tour Legs
Final 4 U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Dates Announced
Disturbed, Pantera, Slipknot, Misfits Lead Sonic Temple Lineup
Rolling Stones In The Studio For 'Beggars Banquet' Anniversary
Singled Out: Mike's Dead's GRIP