Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2024 Unlimited Love Tour

(Live Nation) Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their Unlimited Love Tour will extend into 2024 across the U.S. Following massive 2022 and 2023 tour runs, the band shows no sign of slowing down as they announce their upcoming North America tour slated for next year.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run kicks off on Tuesday, May 28 in Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, with stops in Quincy, WA, Salt Lake City, UT, Virginia Beach, VA and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, July 30 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Special Guests Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand and IRONTOM will be joining the band on select dates throughout the tour.

After wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued their global trek into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand and Australia in January, followed by another run of shows throughout North America, Europe, the UK, Singapore and Japan earlier this year. Most recently, Red Hot Chili Peppers concluded their sold-out Latin America leg of their 2023 tour with two shows in Buenos Aires.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 5. An artist presale will begin Wednesday, December 6 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run Thursday, December 7 ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10 AM local time.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Unlimited Love Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

As a result of the two album releases last year going #1, Red Hot Chili Peppers notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Moreover,Return of the Dream Canteen bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart -just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did in April 2022. Both albums were produced by longtime collaborator and creative confidant, Rick Rubin. Plus, it reached #1 in numerous countries around the globe.

Last year, Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the prestigious Global Icon Award and delivered a show stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single "Black Summer'' also won the award for Best Rock Video. In addition, "Black Summer" scored a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Song" and the band garnered a MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and earned three American Music Awards nominations for "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" for Unlimited Love and "Favorite Rock Single" for "Black Summer."

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Sat Feb 17 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino %

Tue Feb 20 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater %

Fri Feb 23 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 UNLIMITED LOVE TOUR DATES

Tue May 28 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

Fri May 31 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge +

Sun Jun 02 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater +

Wed Jun 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre =

Fri Jun 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater ^

Tue Jun 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

Fri Jun 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Wed Jun 26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

Fri Jun 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Tue Jul 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake =

Fri Jul 05 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

Fri Jul 12 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

Mon Jul 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

Mon Jul 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

Thu Jul 25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center @

Tue Jul 30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% Not a Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off SA Leg Of Stadium Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off European Tour In Warsaw

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert

News > Red Hot Chili Peppers