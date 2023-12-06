.

Joanne Shaw Taylor Recruits Connor Selby For Upcoming Tour

12-06-2023
(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce that British blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter Connor Selby will be her special guest on her February 2024 UK Tour, including the Amsterdam concert on February 14.

Joanne's UK tour kicks off on Saturday 17 February 2024 at Manchester Royal Northern College of Music, takes in London's O2 Indigo on Thursday 22 February, and finishes on Thursday 29 February at the Palace Theatre in Southend-on-Sea.

Connor Selby signed to Provogue Records in December 2022 and released his major label debut, the self- titled album, Connor Selby to critical acclaim. Connor was voted "Young Artist of the Year" at the UK Blues Awards for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, 2022). He opened for the Who in July 2019 at Wembley Stadium, and played Hyde Park, London, during the summer of 2022, with Pearl Jam, Stereophonics and Johnny Marr.

Joanne will perform songs from her recent critically acclaimed albums "Nobody's Fool," and The Blues Album which topped Billboard Magazine's Official Blues Album Chart. She will also perform new songs from her forthcoming album including "Sweet 'Lil Lies," "Black Magic," and her latest single "Wild Love."

The Blues Album was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster's Association. Joanne will also dig deep into her rich back catalogue where she will hand-pick songs from her albums Reckless Heart, Wild, The Dirty Truth, Almost Always Never, Diamonds in the Dirt, and White Sugar.

Her latest single "Wild Love," is crafted alongside Kevin Shirley, the iconic producer, at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville. The song is brimming with bluesy undertones and an infectious energy.

The track showcases Joanne's signature guitar licks against a backdrop of dynamic drums and bass. "Wild Love" is a departure into a darker, more intimate territory, capturing the essence of a moody blues night while retaining the vigour that her fans have come to adore.

"I love this track," says Joanne. "I wanted it to be dark and sexy. I think, with the boys' help, we came up with something really cool that the band in the studio really made come to life."

Manchester - Royal Northern College Of Music
Saturday 17 February 2024

Glasgow - Queen Margaret Union
Sunday 18 February 2024

Leeds - City Varieties Music Hall
Monday 19 February 2024

Sunderland - The Fire Station
Wednesday 21 February 2024

London - Indigo at The 02
Thursday 22 February 2024

Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall
Friday 23 February 2024

Norwich - The Waterfront
Sunday 25 February 2024

Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion
Monday 26 February 2024

Bury St. Edmunds - Apex
Wednesday 28 February 2024

Southend - Palace Theatre
Thursday 29 February 2024

