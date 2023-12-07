.

Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection

12-07-2023
Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection

Megadeth took to social media this week to announce that they will be launching a new nonfungible token (NFT) collection featuring their mascot Vic Rattlehead on December 22nd.

The band shared, "Introducing Megadeth Digital. Our 5000-piece generative collection featuring Vic Rattlehead brought to life in a new way by our talented artist @haddythecreator.

"Live on December 22, you'll have the opportunity to unlock doors in the real and metaverse world alike, gaining access to exclusive merchandise and VIP experiences unlike ever before including chances to collect signed items and one-on-one conversations with the band members themselves. This isn't just a fan club; it's a community owned by YOU."

Watch a video message about the launch from frontman Dave Mustaine here.

Related Stories
Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic

Megadeth Guitarist Kiko Loureiro Extends Leave Of Absence

Megadeth Add Leg To Crush The World Tour

Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars Give Mariah Carey's Christmas Hit A Metal Makeover

News > Megadeth

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Single This Friday- Iron Maiden Make History- more

Paul McCartney Tributes Wings Bandmate Denny Laine- Rush Have Discussed Continuing With Another Drummer- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Latest News

Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Releasing New Single This Friday

Iron Maiden Make History After Selling Out Stadium in 21 Minutes

Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Postpones American Patriot Dates

Journey And The Story Of American Rock Book Coming Early Next Year

Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection

Jane's Addiction Announce First Euro Headline Tour In Over Eight Years

Singled Out: Hannah Cutt's Dirty Enough For Hardcore