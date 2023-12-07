Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection

Megadeth took to social media this week to announce that they will be launching a new nonfungible token (NFT) collection featuring their mascot Vic Rattlehead on December 22nd.

The band shared, "Introducing Megadeth Digital. Our 5000-piece generative collection featuring Vic Rattlehead brought to life in a new way by our talented artist @haddythecreator.

"Live on December 22, you'll have the opportunity to unlock doors in the real and metaverse world alike, gaining access to exclusive merchandise and VIP experiences unlike ever before including chances to collect signed items and one-on-one conversations with the band members themselves. This isn't just a fan club; it's a community owned by YOU."

Watch a video message about the launch from frontman Dave Mustaine here.

