KISS Final Concert Livestream Replay Available For Limited Time

(fcc) It may be the end of the road for KISS, but not for their final LIVE concert, which took place on Dec. 2 at a sold-out Madison Square Garden. The replay of KISS: END OF THE ROAD, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends final LIVE concert EVER, is available for streaming worldwide through Jan. 1, 2024, on pay-per-view, exclusively on PPV.COM.

It is also available on PPV via cable and satellite operators in the U.S. The concert replay is the only place you can watch the full reveal of KISS being immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever, signaling the new era of KISS. Those who purchase and watch the replay on the www.ppv.com website (not the app) will have the opportunity to purchase a KISS Final Shows Golden Ticket, a 24 KARAT Gold Plated ticket commemorating the final two shows. Quantities are limited.

The concert's original airing became PPV.COM's biggest entertainment pay-per-view. "As a life-long KISS fan, it was an honor partner with KISS to bring their final show to the KISS Army around the world," said Maria Bennani, PPV.COM's Vice President, Content Partnerships. "This band has delivered EPIC rock shows for 50 years and it's the fans that helped keep that going. Every fan with an internet connection can witness the end of a 50-year rock n' roll legacy, live on stage, before KISS rocks on as avatars forever. This was truly a labor of love for me and so many others that were part of this historic moment in KISStory."

One of rock's most influential bands, KISS has released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, making them America's No. 1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time.

PPV.COM, which does not require a subscription, is offering the concert replay for $39.99 in the U.S. and Canada ($14.99 outside North America). iNDEMAND, the parent company of PPV.COM, will also be carrying the concert replay through its network of cable, satellite and telco operators in the U.S. via providers including: Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, and DISH, among others.

