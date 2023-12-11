Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'

Symphonic metal unit Exit Eden have released a music video for their reimagining of the classic Journey hit "Separate Ways", that comes ahead of their sophomore album.

The new album, 'Femmes Fatales', is set to be released on January 12, 2024 via Napalm Records. They had the following to say about the take on the beloved Journey classic:

"Our version of this Journey classic is a tribute to rock 'n roll and timeless tunes. We are thrilled to retell this musical tale with our own voices and share it with you today." Watch the video below:

