.

Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'

12-11-2023
Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'

Symphonic metal unit Exit Eden have released a music video for their reimagining of the classic Journey hit "Separate Ways", that comes ahead of their sophomore album.

The new album, 'Femmes Fatales', is set to be released on January 12, 2024 via Napalm Records. They had the following to say about the take on the beloved Journey classic:

"Our version of this Journey classic is a tribute to rock 'n roll and timeless tunes. We are thrilled to retell this musical tale with our own voices and share it with you today." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'

News > Exit Eden

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more

David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'- Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album- Bruce Springsteen- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl

3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988

Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

Latest News

Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour

Slipknot Announce Dates For 25th Anniversary Tour

Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight About Megadeth Song

Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'

Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video

Queen Salute Friends On The Greatest Live

Sarah McLachlan Announces The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour

Singled Out: The Effens' Someone's Gonna Get You