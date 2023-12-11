Singled Out: The Effens' Someone's Gonna Get You

Toronto rockers The Effens recently released their new single "Someone's Gonna Get You," a collaboration with Denz Mcfarlen from The OBGMs. To celebrate we asked Austin Fannin to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I had the intro riff and chorus of this song but the original demo was much lighter.

I was kind of doing a Kim Deal impression and trying to make it sound like the Breeders but not really pulling it off. It was in a lower octave and a bit slower so the verses always sounded sleepy. I hit a wall and was thinking I could pitch the song to another band and just give up on it being an Effens song.

I was listening to The OBGM's and I felt like I could hear Denz's voice complementing the song. We had jammed before and wrote little things together but I was not doing well in general at the time so my negative thoughts were louder than my usual positive ones. This made me nervous to ask him to be on it even though I've known him for a long time now. They as a band have always been so encouraging and inspiring. Honestly, one conversation about music with any of them will light the fire under me for months. They have unknowingly really helped me in some rough times.

So I delayed sending it to him for awhile until I realised how stupid it would be not to even ask. He really liked the demo and wanted to do it. We set the day to record and we must have only spent like 4 hours coming up with vocals and lyrics. He quickly had his verse put together and I tried to come up with something new as well but it all sounded corny. I just kept working on my verse that week and pretty much copied what he did. I can't really holler or yell like him so luckily it came out sounding not like I was just doing an impression of The OBGM's.

I up'd the tempo by 2 or 3 BPM and changed the key of the song mostly artificially. Like I just pitched up a bunch of the vocals and only re-recorded some of the guitars because they already had pitch effects on them so it didn't really alter the vibe of the song. I love that aspect of working on music digitally. There really are no rules and it often creates an atmosphere that wouldn't exist in the song otherwise. Bruce Springsteen did the same thing on Hungry Heart so I guess there haven't been any rules ever.

