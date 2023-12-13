Motley Crue Play First Show With John 5 - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Motley Crue Play First Show With John 5 was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Motley Crue played their first show with new touring guitarist John 5 in Atlantic City, NJ on February 10, and fan-filmed video from the concert has surfaced online.
In addition to the rocker's first appearance with the group following the recent retirement of Mick Mars, the event at the city's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena also served as opening night of the band's 2023 tour with Def Leppard.
"First show in books for #TheWORLDtour," shared Nikki Sixx on Twitter. "Thank you to our crew for stuffing this big show into a little place. Was a fun night. Wanna do it again tomorrow? Welcome to the circus @john5guitarist YOU CRUSHED IT."
"Last night was a night I will never forget," tweeted John 5 the day after the performance. "Thank you to @thevinceneil @nikkisixxpixx @tommylee and all of the amazing CRUE fans for having me along for this insane ride."
Following a second night in Atlantic City on November 11, Motley Crue and Def Leppard will head to Mexico for a pair of shows next week before heading to South America for more dates.
Watch fan-filmed video of John 5's Motley Crue debut here.
