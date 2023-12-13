Rolling Stones Releasing 'Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)'

(Interscope) The Rolling Stones announce the forthcoming release of Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) featuring all 7 tracks performed at last month's launch event at Racket in New York City.

Released on January 19th the 2CD format includes debut performances of 4 tracks from the recent album including "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" (with Lady Gaga) as well as performances of "Shattered," "Tumbling Dice," and "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Alongside the critical acclaim for the album, the 30-minute performance at Racket garnered rave reviews: "Everyone knew they'd just witnessed something historic." - Rolling Stone

The Stones recently released a lyric video for "Bite My Head Off" featuring footage from Racket and unseen studio footage of Paul McCartney from the album recording sessions (watch below).

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) Tracklisting:

CD1

1. Angry

2. Get Close

3. Depending On You

4. Bite My Head Off

5. Whole Wide World

6. Dreamy Skies

7. Mess It Up

8. Live By The Sword

9. Driving Me Too Hard

10. Tell Me Straight

11. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga)

12. Rolling Stone Blues

CD2 - Live At Racket, NYC

1. Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)

2. Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)

3. Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)

4. Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)

5. Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)

6. Jumpin' Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)

7. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)

