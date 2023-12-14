Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour

The 2nd season finale of Danny Wimmer Presents' music/chat program The Power Hour on airs tonight, December 14th on AXS TV at 11PM EST/8PM PST with an impressive lineup of guests.

The network shared, The latest episode - hosted by Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, Josh Bernstein - rounds out the star-studded season by welcoming Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden, Ian Astbury from The Cult and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Ian Astbury talks about being in music for 40 years and upcoming Death Cult tour while connecting with host Caity Babs on their love of Tim Hortons. Nancy Wilson talks about reuniting with her sister Ann and collaborating with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

Bruce Dickinson checks in from Helsinki to talk about his upcoming solo album and comic book The Mandrake Project as well as the upcoming Iron Maiden graphic novel.

The new episode features news stories about Sepultura and NOFX calling it quits, Limp Bizkit's tour with Corey Feldman and the reunion of Wolfgang Van Halen and Michael Anthony at a recent show. The video debuts of the week featured submissions from Architects, Green Day, Return to Dust, Many Eyes and Palaye Royale. The Power Hour is sponsored by Jolly Time popcorn and Rockabilia clothing and airs on AXS TV at 11 PM (check local listings).

The Power Hour will return in 2024 with a brand-new season and more exclusive content. In the meantime, be sure to follow the Power Hour for exclusive content on the DWP YouTube Channel. The Power Hour hosts will be at all of the upcoming 2024 DWP Festivals as well as the sold-out Summer of '99 and Summer of '99 and Beyond cruises featuring Creed.

