Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost' - 2023 In Review

Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost' was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: Linkin Park has claimed the top spot on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, with the their recently released "Lost" single, which is the first track to debut at No. 1 on that chart in over a decade.

The song, featuring late vocalist Chester Bennington, dates back to the sessions of the band's 2003 album, "Meteroa", and was recently discovered and will be included on the forthcoming "Meteroa 20th Anniversary Edition".

"Lost" was released as a single earlier this month and during the first week of release, and Billboard reports that it "earned 10.1 million audience impressions, according to Luminate," giving the song the best weekly impression count for any track since October of 2019 when Lana Del Rey's "Doin' Time" had 10.5 million.

Mike Shinoda had this to say about the song, "Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you'd taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.

"For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester's voice, and I'm thrilled we've been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they're going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20."

The "Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition" will be released on April 7th, 2023 in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download. Watch the "Lost" video below:

