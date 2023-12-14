Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards - 2023 In Review

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards was a top 23 story of Feb 2023: The Motley Crue/Def Leppard North American stadium series was named the 2022 Rock Tour Of The Year as part of the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards in Beverly Hills, CA on February 22.

The live music industry company's event at the Beverly Hilton saw the classic rock pairing take top honor in the category ahead of treks by Coldplay, Rage Against The Machine, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones, and The Killers.

"You guys couldn't think of anyone else to give it to?" joked Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx in a pre-recorded video acceptance speech from Mexico City. "But we'll take it."

"We are the epitome of one and one makes three," added Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. "This is a fantastic thing; long may it last"

The 36-city series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - sold 1.3 million tickets to deliver $173.5 million in revenue at the box office, which Billboard previously reported as the biggest tour of either Motley Crue's or Def Leppard's career, dating back to when the Billboard Boxscore began collecting data in the late 1980s.

