Stoned Cold Country Rolling Stones Tribute Documentary Released

() In celebration of The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary, Country's biggest stars came together for Stoned Cold Country, released earlier this year, and a documentary of the album's in-studio creation, available now via BMG. The documentary, available now to rent or purchase, takes fans behind-the-scenes and into the creation of this love letter to The Rolling Stones from Nashville.

Filled to the brim with reimagined versions of the legendary Rock band's catalogue, producer Robert Deaton and BMG enlisted superstars Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Elvie Shane, Koe Wetzel, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson & Zac Brown Band, sitting down with each to dive into the Stones influence on their individual careers.

All of these artists share the same spirit as The Rolling Stones - rule breakers and trailblazers. Music is in these artists' make up, fame or no fame, each of them would be playing music even if they didn't have a record deal. Stoned Cold Country also illustrates the recording process of each of these iconic songs with each artist.

The viewer will get a deep look inside the studio and how all the tracks and vocals were recorded in the same room. The Stones created their music together, and by doing so, you can feel the intimacy and connection when it's done that way. Singers, musicians, engineers and producers are working fully together and feeding off their combined creative energy.

Not only is Stoned Cold Country showcasing and celebrating The Rolling Stones but it is hands down a spotlight on the best country music has to offer as a genre. From the honky tonk stylings of Brooks and Dunn, to the genius musicianship of the Zac Brown Band and the eloquent harmonies from Little Big Town, country music can proudly state that it is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity.

Long fascinated by the The Rolling Stones - and specifically their Country roots - Deaton, long-standing executive producer of the CMA Awards, spent the past several years on a specific mission: namely to shine a light on the Stones' influence not only on Country music at large, but more specifically on some of its most convention-busting contemporary artists.

Featuring 14 vibrant performances of classic Stones tracks, each recorded in some of the most-respected Nashville-area studios by an unmatched selection of the Country world's most vital musicians, Stoned Cold Country is an absolute eruption of a tribute album that pays homage to Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the rest of the world's most dangerous band's most-celebrated tunes.

