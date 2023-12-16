David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show was a top 23 story of March 2023: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth revisits the circumstances of his reported retirement on the latest episode of The Roth Show.

The rocker - who announced in late 2021 that he would retire from music - has continued to share new recordings from a spring 2022 session at Henson Studios in Los Angeles that mixes Van Halen songs with covers.

Roth reportedly recorded 14 tracks in 2 hours with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

"It's quite an inspiring experience to be there," says Roth about Henson Studios. "We took the Van Halen tunes; what you're hearing essentially is the show that never actually did happen; I didn't actually get to retire... 'Just when I get out, they pull me back in' (paraphrasing a line from The Godfather Part III). I really did mean to retire; I should be on my third retirement, according to the 'Rocky' bibliography."

Roth then outlined a lower back issue as it relates to how much performing he is able to physically take on these days.

Read what the rocker had to say and stream the latest episode of The Roth Show here.

Related Stories

David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Reveals Eddie Van Halen Nickname - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Club Days - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally' - 2023 In Review

News > David Lee Roth

Share this article: