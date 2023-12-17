David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places was a top 23 story of March 2023: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to have fan. The flamboyant rocker shared a new video featuring the Garth Brooks classic "Friends In Low Places" as the background music.

The humorous 46 second clip shows Roth in a camouflage outfit opening what appears to be a delivery bag from Burger King and pulling a burger out of the bag with a big smile on his face.

He then unwraps the burger and begins to lift it up to take a bite but he then pulls back and offers a bite to a ceramic dog and wardrobe dummy positioned on opposite sides of his chair.

This short clip comes as Roth continues to share recently rerecorded versions of classic Van Halen shows, and is in the midst of a new season of his The Roth Show podcast series. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Reveals Eddie Van Halen Nickname - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Club Days - 2023 In Review

News > David Lee Roth