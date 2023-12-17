Joanne Shaw Taylor Covers 'All The Way From America'

(Prospect PR) British blues-rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to captivate her audience with the release of her soul-stirring version of Joan Armatrading's "All The Way From America," a masterful interpretation of deep emotional connection and enduring hope. The song, chosen and produced by the acclaimed Kevin Shirley, is an exquisite blend of poignant lyrics and Taylor's emotive guitar playing, creating a soundscape that resonates with listeners' deepest sentiments.

"You called all the way from America, but my heart couldn't stand the pain of that promised love," sings Taylor, her voice weaving a tale of distant love and the strength found in solitude. "This song is a journey of heartache and resilience. It's about the pain of waiting for a love that's always out of reach, and the power in finally letting go," reflects Joanne.

The single, released today via Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, is a compelling addition to Joanne's diverse and celebrated discography. It follows the success of her previous releases, "Sweet 'Lil Lies', "Black Magic" and "Wild Love," showcasing her ability to blend traditional blues with dynamic rhythms and soulful melodies. "All The Way From America" deepens this exploration, drawing listeners into a narrative of love and longing, enhanced by the richness of Taylor's vocal and guitar prowess.

Joanne is also thrilled to announce that tickets to her Spring U.S. 2024 Tour are officially on-sale today. Hot on the heels of the release of her recent singles, Joanne will enchant audiences across the East Coast and Southeast, with the tour beginning on March 29 in Virginia Beach, VA and culminating in Skokie, IL on May 3. Promising a fusion of raw talent and groundbreaking blues-rock, the tour will feature Joanne's latest hits and classic anthems, providing fans with a unique opportunity to experience her enduring artistry live.

