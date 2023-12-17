The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 Limited Edition Release Announced

(mfh) ABKCO Records will release The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 on February 2. The limited-edition set includes reproductions of 18 7" vinyl singles and extended play records by "The World's Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band," as originally released by Decca, London Records and ABKCO Records. The collection serves as a second volume and companion to The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 (ABKCO, 2022). All tracks were remastered by 13-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Bob Ludwig, and the discs are manufactured by Third Man Pressing in Detroit. The set, replete with period-correct picture sleeve art, will also come with a 32-page book containing extensive liner notes by Stones authority Nigel Williamson, as well as rare photos and ephemera, plus a set of five photo cards and a poster, all housed in a hard-shell box.

The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 spans a crucial period in the band's evolution, when their move towards the experimental and psychedelic sounds of "We Love You" and "She's a Rainbow" gave way to the rootsy, blues-based rock of "Honky Tonk Women" and "Wild Horses." Also during this time, guitarist/founding member Brian Jones was replaced by Mick Taylor - the first lineup change since the group's founding. Amidst the stylistic shifts and tumult between '66 and '71, the Stones racked up seven Top 10 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, including four Number Ones.

"Paint It, Black" topped the charts internationally in 1966. Its eerie tone and sitar line played by Brian Jones sounded nothing like what the band had previously recorded. Singles 1966-1971 contains both the US and UK versions of the 45; the latter's B-side "Long Long While" is a rare non-LP track. Other rare B-sides in the set include "Who's Driving Your Plane" from the US Top 10 hit "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?," and "Child Of The Moon" from UK #1 "Jumpin' Jack Flash." Stones collectors will also take satisfaction in the mono mixes of "We Love You" and its flipside "Dandelion" (1967), which both contain a reprise at the end with an ode to the other track. These are both exclusive to the single release.

Released in August 1968, the picture sleeve for the "Street Fighting Man"/"No Expectations" single depicts protestors being brutalized by police. After the Chicago Police Department ravaged anti-war protestors outside the Democratic National Convention later that same month, the Stones' US label withdrew the single, making it one of the most sought-after collector's items in the band's canon. The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971collection faithfully reproduces that controversial record art, and also includes the 1971 UK maxi-single version of "Street Fighting Man," with "Surprise Surprise" and "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love." While not technically a Rolling Stones song, Mick Jagger's "Memo From Turner" from the Performance soundtrack is included. Originally released as a single in 1970, the song features slide guitar by Ry Cooder, and its B-side "Natural Magic" is a Cooder instrumental.

While every track on The Rolling Stones 1966-1971 box set was recorded in the time frame suggested by its title, some of the records were originally released later. "I Don't Know Why," "Out Of Time" and the stereo mix of the 1969 #1 hit "Honky Tonk Women" were 45s that came out in 1975-76, around the time ABKCO issued the Stones rarities album Metamorphosis. "Sympathy For The Devil" was remixed separately by The Neptunes and Fat Boy Slim in 2003 and originally released as part of a Super Audio CD at the time - it exists here as a 7" vinyl record.

ABKCO Records is home to catalog of The Rolling Stones from the band's inception to early 1971. This includes the albums The Rolling Stones, England's Newest Hit Makers, 12 X 5, The Rolling Stones No. 2, The Rolling Stones, Now!, Out of Our Heads, December's Children (And Everybody's), Aftermath, Got Live If You Want It!, Between the Buttons, Their Satanic Majesties Request, Beggars Banquet, Let It Bleed and Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! The Rolling Stones in Concert. ABKCO Films is home to Charlie Is My Darling - Ireland 1965 and The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus.



The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 tracklist:

"Paint It, Black" US version (originally released May 1966)

Side A: Paint It, Black

Side B: Stupid Girl

"Paint It, Black" UK version (originally released May 1966)

Side A: Paint It, Black

Side B: Long Long While

"Mother's Little Helper" (originally released June 1966)

Side A: Mother's Little Helper

Side B: Lady Jane

"Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?" (originally released September 1966)

Side A: Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

Side B: Who's Driving Your Plane

"Let's Spend The Night Together" (originally released January 1967)

Side A: Let's Spend The Night Together

Side B: Ruby Tuesday

"We Love You" (originally released August 1967)

Side A: We Love You

Side B: Dandelion

"She's A Rainbow" (originally released November 1967)

Side A: She's A Rainbow

Side B: 2000 Light Years From Home

"In Another Land" (originally released December 1967)

Side A: In Another Land

Side B: The Lantern

"Jumpin' Jack Flash" (originally released May 1968)

Side A: Jumpin' Jack Flash

Side B: Child Of The Moon

"Street Fighting Man" US version (originally released August 1968)

Side A: Street Fighting Man

Side B: No Expectations

"Honky Tonk Women" (originally released July 1969)

Side A: Honky Tonk Women (mono mix)

Side B: You Can't Always Get What You Want

"Memo From Turner" (originally released November 1970)

Side A: Memo From Turner (Mick Jagger)

Side B: Natural Magic (Ry Cooder) from the film Performance

"Street Fighting Man" UK maxi-single (originally released June 1971)

Side A:

Street Fighting Man

Surprise Surprise

Side B: Everybody Needs Somebody To Love

"Brown Sugar" (A-side originally released April 1971; B-side originally released June 1971)

Side A: Brown Sugar

Side B: Wild Horses

"I Don't Know Why" (originally released May 1975)

Side A: I Don't Know Why (aka Don't Know Why I Love You)

Side B: Try A Little Harder

"Out Of Time" (originally released September 1975)

Side A: Out Of Time

Side B: Jiving Sister Fanny

"Honky Tonk Women" (originally released April 1976)

Side A: Honky Tonk Women (stereo mix)

Side B: Sympathy For The Devil

"Sympathy For The Devil" Remix (originally released as part of SACD E.P. & CD single September 2003)

Side A: Sympathy For The Devil (The Neptunes Remix)

Side B: Sympathy For The Devil (Fat Boy Slim Remix)

