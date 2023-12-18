Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71 - 2023 In Review

Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71 was a top 23 story of April 2023: John Regan, bassist for KISS star Ace Frehley solo band Frehley's Comet, and also worked with Peter Frampton, Billy Idol, Mick Jagger, David Lee Roth, Robin Trower and more, died last Friday, April 7th at the age of 71.
Frampton, who worked with the bassist from 1979 through 2011, took to social media to share a tribute to Regan. He wrote, "There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was.
"John Regan was the best of us. He went out of his way to help people when things weren't right. It didn't matter who you were, prince or pauper. I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet.
"My thoughts are with his wife Cathy, his children, Christopher and Jeness, and his grandchildren.
"I love you my brother you will be missed by so many. Rest in peace."
