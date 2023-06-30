KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter

Ace Frehley and Peter Criss reportedly both turned down KISS reunion offers to make special appearances on the band's End Of The Road Farewell Tour, according to Gene Simmons.

Both Frehley and Criss were part of the band's farewell tour featuring all four original members two decades ago. The current incarnation of the group, led by original members Simmons and Paul Stanley are currently embarked on what they say is the band's last tour.

Gene was asked by Linea Rock if original members Ace and Peter could possibly reunite with the band at their final shows at Madison Square Garden this coming December.

He responded, "For the fans, the older, older fans, the ones who've been around for 50 years, they're old, and some of them wanna see Ace and Peter. The newer fans never saw them and they don't know. But the older fans wonder about Ace and Peter.

"Well, I asked both Ace and Peter a few times: 'Do you wanna come out for the encores? Do you wanna do some shows?' And they both said 'no.' So, I don't know what to say about that...

"But it's always welcome. But there are many other big stars, superstars, who wanna jump up onstage and play a song. But we're not sure about that.

"Maybe the best thing to do is to end the way we started: four guys with guitars. No keyboards, no synthesizers - nothing. Just playing."

