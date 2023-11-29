Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video

KISS legend Ace Frehley has released a music video for his new single "10,000 Volts", which is the title track to his forthcoming studio album that will be released on February 23, 2024.
The new album will feature 11-tracks and was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter) and is the follow-up to his 2018 studio album, "Spaceman". The "10,000 Volts" video was directed by Alex Kouvatsos.
His camp said of the new album: 10,000 Volts upholds an incredible legacy for Frehley, spanning 50-plus years in the limelight. Back in 1978, he delivered his solo debut, Ace Frehley. It reached platinum status and exploded as "the highest-selling of the four Kiss solo albums in the Soundscan era." Pitchfork even retrospectively rated it a rare "8.5" score. In 1987, he dropped Frehley's Comet.
Following Anomaly in 2009, he went on to make history once again. His 2014 Space Invader LP captured #9 on the Billboard 200 and emerged as "The only solo album by a past or current Kiss member to reach the Top 10 on the chart." 2016's Origins Vol. 1, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. He notably maintained his momentum with Spaceman [2018].
