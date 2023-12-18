Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit - 2023 In Review

Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit was a top 23 story of April 2023: Motley Crue's attorney spoke to Variety about the lawsuit that was filed against the band by founding guitarist Mick Mars, and bassist Nikki Sixx also took to social media to react to a news story about the legal action.
As we reported on Thursday (April 6th), "Mars, real name Robert Alan Deal, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the band over his percentage of their profits following his retirement from touring.
"Mars announced his retirement from the road last October due to his battle against Ankylosing spondylitis, a painful medical condition that made it difficult to tour with the reunited band.
"Celebrity news site TMZ shared the news that they have obtained the legal documents filed by Mars against the band. They report that Mick claims the band 'cut his percentage of profits from 25 percent to 5 percent ... after he announced he was stepping back from touring. '
The band's litigation attorney, Sasha Frid, told Variety, "After the last tour, Mick publicly resigned from Motley Crue. "Despite the fact that the band did not owe Mick anything - and with Mick owing the band millions in advances that he did not pay back - the band offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band. Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit."
Frid was asked Mars initial announcement that he was retiring from touring but would remain a member of the band and their current stance that he effectively left the group. The attorney said, "That's correct. Retiring from touring is resigning from the band.
"The band's primary function is to tour and perform concerts. And as you saw from the amendment, if a shareholder resigns, he cannot receive any compensation from touring - which is what Mick is trying to get. It's clear-cut that Mick is not entitled to any more money." Read Variety's full report for a lot more details here.
Bassist Nikki Sixx reacted to the litigation by sharing a link to Variety's report on Twitter and stating, "Sad day for us and we don't deserve this, considering how many years we've been propping him up. We still wish him the best and hope he find's lawyers and managers who aren't damaging him. We love you Mick."
