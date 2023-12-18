Singled Out: All Day Sucker's I'm Not Tired

All Day Sucker just released their new album, "Feel Better", and to celebrate we asked Morty Coyle (vocalist) Jordan Summers (keyboards) to tell us about the song "I'm Not Tired" (which they cowrote). Here is the story:

Morty: The first single from our recently released fourth record started off similarly to many of our others as a demo. Jordan had the melodic and musical structure and most of the chorus intact and had serviceable placeholder lyrics to the rest. I've learned not to mess with Jordan's natural ability to craft melodies and cadence, so I usually try to inhabit the lyrics with a personal point-of-view based on the intriguing germ of his idea.

Jordan: Some songs take years to write, and others fall out of you all of a sudden like finding a hundred-dollar bill in the street. "I'm Not Tired" took 2 minutes to write and is 3 minutes long (Morty quote). I recorded a demo, mocked up dummy lyrics for the verses but kept the chorus and sent it to Morty. He spat out the lyrics and sent it back faster than it takes to eat a sandwich complete with all the nocturnal imagery, SAT words, and literary references that made it to the final version.

Morty: As I've been a steadily working DJ for decades in addition to playing in the band, I relished being able to describe the frenetic and almost manic pace of having to come alive amongst the nightlife and the invariable difficulties in turning off and turning in while the rest of the world is conked out.

As many songs on the record were my way to process and articulate a lot of the loss and heartbreak in both our lives it was refreshing to have the first single be a bit of a jaunty romp through my nocturnal omission of neglecting sleep. Like the rest of the album, it was Produced by Jordan Summers, recorded by Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Sheryl Crow, Kesha, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Macy Gray) and euphorically performed by the band Jordan - Keyboards, Background vocals

Fortunately, most reviewers have singled out "I'm Not Tired" as one of the highlights of "Feel Better" so we feel best about choosing it to herald the album.

By the way, much of the video was shot in the wee hours on Hollywood Boulevard after a DJ gig and then painstakingly assembled and animated by Jordan utilizing his nascent A.I. skills.

Stay up and live long,

Morty.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

