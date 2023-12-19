(Chipster) The 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala "The most important night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal" will take place on January 24, 2024, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA.
The special event will be hosted by 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductee Eddie Trunk, and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. The event will include a special 40th Anniversary Induction for Eddie Trunk, with surprise guests, live music performances, and an All-Star Jam.
"The 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is going to be another exciting night, with some legendary artists performing and sharing some great stories," says Metal Hall of Fame President Pat Gesualdo.
2024 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:
EDDIE TRUNK (Special 40th Anniversary Induction)
MICK MARS (Special video induction)
SEBASTIAN BACH (Inducted by WENDY DIO)
TIM "RIPPER" OWENS (KK's Priest, Judas Priest, Iced Earth)
CARLOS CAVAZO (Quiet Riot)
PENELOPE SPHEERIS (Producer/Director: Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne's World)
MIKEAL MAGLIERI - WHISKY a Go Go, Rainbow Bar & Grill
CLEOPATRA RECORDS
BIOHAZARD
SURPRISE GUESTS, PERFORMANCES, & ALL STAR JAM!!
Metallica's Blackened Whiskey Sponsoring 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala
Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award
Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction
Helloween To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame
Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week- 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced- more
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week
2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
Ratt's Stephen Pearcy To Rock 'Out Of The Cellar' In Full At Special Show
James Durbin Goes Classic Metal With New Band Durbin
Michael McDonald Announces 'What A Fool Believes: A Memoir'
Singled Out: Harry Kappen's One Life
David Lee Roth Shared Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama - 2023 In Review
Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour - 2023 In Review