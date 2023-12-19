2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

(Chipster) The 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala "The most important night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal" will take place on January 24, 2024, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA.

The special event will be hosted by 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductee Eddie Trunk, and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. The event will include a special 40th Anniversary Induction for Eddie Trunk, with surprise guests, live music performances, and an All-Star Jam.

"The 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is going to be another exciting night, with some legendary artists performing and sharing some great stories," says Metal Hall of Fame President Pat Gesualdo.



2024 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

EDDIE TRUNK (Special 40th Anniversary Induction)

MICK MARS (Special video induction)

SEBASTIAN BACH (Inducted by WENDY DIO)

TIM "RIPPER" OWENS (KK's Priest, Judas Priest, Iced Earth)

CARLOS CAVAZO (Quiet Riot)

PENELOPE SPHEERIS (Producer/Director: Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne's World)

MIKEAL MAGLIERI - WHISKY a Go Go, Rainbow Bar & Grill

CLEOPATRA RECORDS

BIOHAZARD

SURPRISE GUESTS, PERFORMANCES, & ALL STAR JAM!!

