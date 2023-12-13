Metallica's Blackened Whiskey Sponsoring 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala

(Chipster) BLACKENED, the award winning whiskey from Metallica, will be a sponsor of the 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, January 24, 2024, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA. BLACKENED will have a special branding experience and will include a free sampling event for all Metal Hall of Fame Gala attendees ages 21 and over. The Gala will be hosted by radio Icon Eddie Trunk, and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

"BLACKENED was created as a way for us to connect with our fans and whiskey connoisseurs," said Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich regarding BLACKENED's release of their commemorative 72 Seasons Batch, "This batch does exactly that. We know our fans have been waiting a long time for new music, and we want to celebrate this release with them in every possible way we can. This album is as much theirs as it is ours, and we're excited to unveil this commemorative release of BLACKENED."

"What an honor to have Metallica's BLACKENED Whiskey take part in our Annual Gala," says Metal Hall of Fame Founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "Metallica Inducted our dear friends, and their original record company founders, the late Jon and Marsha Zazula into the 2018 Metal Hall of Fame, and it's great to have their whiskey brand take part in the Gala."

2024 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

SEBASTIAN BACH

TIM "RIPPER" OWENS

CARLOS CAVAZO

PENELOPE SPHEERIS

BIOHAZARD

ALL STAR JAM

SURPRISE GUEST APPEARANCES!!

Limited tickets are available for the free BLACKENED Tasting Experience, which is included in the price for a reserved table for the Gala. Tickets are available here.

