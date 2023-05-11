Helloween To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame

Tour poster

(Earsplit) German heavy metal icons Helloween will be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame. The ceremony will take place on stage on May 20th during the band's performance at Terminal 5 in New York City.

"Helloween has helped establish the origins of the power metal genre," says Metal Hall Of Fame Founder/CEO, Pat Gesualdo. "Power metal is such an important part of the heavy metal community as well. We are proud to induct Helloween into the Metal Hall Of Fame and have them to help represent the power metal genre and all its fans throughout the world."

Comments Helloween founding guitarist, Michael Weikath, "It's truly an honor to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame! Being listed next to some of the biggest bands in rock and metal makes us very proud and is rewarding our work as 'The Ambassadors Of Power And Melodic Metal' for the last four decades."



Helloween will return to US and Canadian stages beginning this weekend as part of their ongoing United Forces world tour alongside supporting special guests, HammerFall. The trek will commence on May 13th in Dallas, Texas and wind its way through a total of thirteen cities, the journey drawing to a close on June 3rd in San Francisco, California. Fans can expect an epic night of Helloween hits spanning the band's legacy as well as tunes from their latest album, Helloween, marking the first time tracks from the album will be performed live for fans in the US and Canada.



Helloween w/ HammerFall:

5/13/2023 The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

5/16/2023 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

5/18/2023 The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

5/20/2023 Terminal 5 - New York, NY

5/21/2023 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

5/23/2023 History - Toronto, ON

5/24/2023 Royal Oak Music Hall - Royal Oak, MI

5/26/2023 The Riviera - Chicago, IL

5/27/2023 The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

5/30/2023 Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

6/01/2023 Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

6/02/2023 YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA

6/03/2023 The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

