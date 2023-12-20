Original Great White frontman Jack Russell and L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns have shared a lyric video for their new track "Tell Me Why", which comes from the forthcoming debut Russell / Guns album "Medusa", that will arrive on January 12th.
and Guns are joined on the album by Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon and Alexandro Del Vecchio. Guns said of the partnership, "Jack is one of the greatest rock voices of our generation. It's a total honor to play guitar on this record."
Russell added, "It was so great making a record with Tracii! Initially, I had my reservations about making this record, but in the end it kicks ass. I'll play with Tracii anytime!"
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs- The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video- more
Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week- 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs
The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video
Issues Tap Volumes, Oceano, Sayak Das, and Nightlife For Farewell Dates
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Share New Track 'Tell Me Why
Graham Bonnet and Mick Box Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'
Taking Back Sunday's 'S'old' Gets Remixed By Tushar Apte
Singled Out: Midnight Sky's Long Way Back To Town
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71 - 2023 In Review