Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Share New Track 'Tell Me Why

Original Great White frontman Jack Russell and L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns have shared a lyric video for their new track "Tell Me Why", which comes from the forthcoming debut Russell / Guns album "Medusa", that will arrive on January 12th.

and Guns are joined on the album by Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon and Alexandro Del Vecchio. Guns said of the partnership, "Jack is one of the greatest rock voices of our generation. It's a total honor to play guitar on this record."

Russell added, "It was so great making a record with Tracii! Initially, I had my reservations about making this record, but in the end it kicks ass. I'll play with Tracii anytime!"

