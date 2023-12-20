The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video

The Rolling Stones have recruited actor Nicholas Hoult to star in the music video for their brand new single "Mess It Up", which comes from their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds".

Grammy Award-winning director Calmatic (Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak) shot the visual. Hoult made headlines last week when DC Studios CEO James Gunn confirmed that the actor had been cast of Lex Luthor in the forthcoming "Superman: Legacy" movie.

The Stones are reportedly on track to score the coveted Christmas No. 1 on the UK album charts with their just released live version of "Hackney Diamonds", that was captured during a special show in Racket, NY back in October.

