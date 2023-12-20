Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs

Motley Crue are gearing to play their special New Year's Eve show outside of Palm Springs and local paper Desert Sun caught up with drummer Tommy Lee to talk about the show and he also discussed new songs from the band.
The group reunited with "Dr Feelgood" producer Bob Rock (Metallica/The Cult) earlier this year and recorded three new tracks including a cover of the Beastie Boys classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".
Lee was asked about the track by the paper and he responded, "Wait until you hear it. It's insane. It's not a full album, but that might be down the road a bit.
"We're always writing and doing stuff, so that's always a possibility down the road. But we just went to the studio not too long ago and recorded three insane tracks and one of them is called 'Dogs Of War'. We're just finishing up the video for it.
"For those jonesing for some new Crue, people are going to bug out. John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick."
