Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs - 2023 In Review

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs was a top 23 story of May 2023: Motley Crue are "100% done" recording new songs, according to a social media post shared by bassist Nikki Sixx on Friday, May 13th from London, England.

Sixx shared via Facebook, "Recording in London England where so many of my hero's are from ain't a bad way to start the day." He added, "Hit the studio with Vince Neil today here in London. The new Motley Crue songs are 100% officially done and ready for mix."

Nikki comments come after similar remarks by new guitarist's John 5, who told Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation recently (via UCR), "The songs are f***ing heavy. ... I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they're heavy and they're mean. I can't wait for them to come out. I'm just so excited."

"There's some riffs that are heavier than anything that's on Shout At The Devil. I don't know if they're completely done but I would say they're like probably 98%."

"It has to mixed; it has to be mastered. ... All I can tell you is that it's heavy and it's aggressive, and I think people are going to dig it because, talking as a fan, it's f***ing badass."

Last month, members of the band shared social media posts indicating that they were the recording studio with producer Bob Rock, whom they worked with on their "Dr. Feelgood" album.

John 5 shared some photos. One showed him playing guitar with the caption "let's do this @motleycure #bob rock".

Drummer Tommy Lee also shared a photo on Instagram of himself playing drums in a recording studio with the caption "hit that mother f**ing record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!".

