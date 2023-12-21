Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs - 2023 In Review

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs was a top 23 story of May 2023: Motley Crue are "100% done" recording new songs, according to a social media post shared by bassist Nikki Sixx on Friday, May 13th from London, England.
Sixx shared via Facebook, "Recording in London England where so many of my hero's are from ain't a bad way to start the day." He added, "Hit the studio with Vince Neil today here in London. The new Motley Crue songs are 100% officially done and ready for mix."
Nikki comments come after similar remarks by new guitarist's John 5, who told Eddie Trunk on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation recently (via UCR), "The songs are f***ing heavy. ... I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they're heavy and they're mean. I can't wait for them to come out. I'm just so excited."
"There's some riffs that are heavier than anything that's on Shout At The Devil. I don't know if they're completely done but I would say they're like probably 98%."
"It has to mixed; it has to be mastered. ... All I can tell you is that it's heavy and it's aggressive, and I think people are going to dig it because, talking as a fan, it's f***ing badass."
Last month, members of the band shared social media posts indicating that they were the recording studio with producer Bob Rock, whom they worked with on their "Dr. Feelgood" album.
John 5 shared some photos. One showed him playing guitar with the caption "let's do this @motleycure #bob rock".
Drummer Tommy Lee also shared a photo on Instagram of himself playing drums in a recording studio with the caption "hit that mother f**ing record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!".
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5 - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue's John 5 Reacts To Guesting On Dolly Parton's Rock Album - 2023 In Review
AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online- Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again- more
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs- The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online
Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again
Today Is The Day Tease Supernova And Today Is The Day Vinyl Reissues
Singled Out: Pam Ross' Better Than A Good Thing
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83 - 2023 In Review
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs - 2023 In Review
Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction - 2023 In Review