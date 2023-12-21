Singled Out: Pam Ross' Better Than A Good Thing

Award winning singer-songwriter Pam Ross just released her brand new song "Better Than a Good Thing," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I write in different genres, but I could tell this one was taking a lean in the americana country direction as soon as I started writing it. I also knew where I wanted to take the song lyrically as soon as I started strumming out the initial chords. I wanted to write a happy, upbeat song about love while keeping it realistic. Not your typical, "Oh, the world is a perfect place since we've been together". Instead, I wanted to write about the reality of life and love. Something people could relate to.

While the music came very quickly, I spent some time re-writing the lyrics to get them where I wanted. I watched and listened to neighbors talk about what it's like raising kids. I looked at life in my own house. The line where I sing "toys are everywhere" could easily be interpreted as children's toys but I was actually referring to my own house with dog and cat toys lying everywhere. In the end, it's a song about love and life, it's little messes everywhere, and realizing how beautiful those little messes are. No, life is never perfect, but as long as you've got the right person by your side, it is better than a good thing.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

