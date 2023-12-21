Singled Out: Pam Ross' Better Than A Good Thing

Award winning singer-songwriter Pam Ross just released her brand new song "Better Than a Good Thing," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I write in different genres, but I could tell this one was taking a lean in the americana country direction as soon as I started writing it. I also knew where I wanted to take the song lyrically as soon as I started strumming out the initial chords. I wanted to write a happy, upbeat song about love while keeping it realistic. Not your typical, "Oh, the world is a perfect place since we've been together". Instead, I wanted to write about the reality of life and love. Something people could relate to.
While the music came very quickly, I spent some time re-writing the lyrics to get them where I wanted. I watched and listened to neighbors talk about what it's like raising kids. I looked at life in my own house. The line where I sing "toys are everywhere" could easily be interpreted as children's toys but I was actually referring to my own house with dog and cat toys lying everywhere. In the end, it's a song about love and life, it's little messes everywhere, and realizing how beautiful those little messes are. No, life is never perfect, but as long as you've got the right person by your side, it is better than a good thing.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Pam here
AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online- Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again- more
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs- The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online
Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again
Today Is The Day Tease Supernova And Today Is The Day Vinyl Reissues
Singled Out: Pam Ross' Better Than A Good Thing
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83 - 2023 In Review
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs - 2023 In Review
Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction - 2023 In Review