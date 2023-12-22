Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert

Motley Crue have announced that they been forced to cancel their special "Crue Year's Eve" concert in the Palm Springs, California area due to issues beyond their control.
The band was set to play the concert at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA ("Greater" Palm Springs) on December 31st, rockin' into 2024 with fans with the one-off event, but this week they announced that they have pulled the plug on the show.
They shared, "It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year's Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!"
