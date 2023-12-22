.

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert

12-22-2023
Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert

Motley Crue have announced that they been forced to cancel their special "Crue Year's Eve" concert in the Palm Springs, California area due to issues beyond their control.

The band was set to play the concert at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA ("Greater" Palm Springs) on December 31st, rockin' into 2024 with fans with the one-off event, but this week they announced that they have pulled the plug on the show.

They shared, "It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year's Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!"

Related Stories
Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert

Motley Crue and Van Halen win 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs - 2023 In Review

Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs

Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5 - 2023 In Review

News > Motley Crue

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert- Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member- more

AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online- Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert

Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member

Motley Crue and Van Halen win 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Singled Out: The Last King's Ancient Master

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Underwent Cancer Surgery - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Shared New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk' - 2023 In Review

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode - 2023 In Review

Guns N' Roses Performed Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch - 2023 In Review