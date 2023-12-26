David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary was a top 23 story of July 2023: David Lee Roth celebrated the 40th anniversary of Van Halen's legendary appearance at the 1983 US Festival by sharing an online documentary called "The Road To the US Festival.

The 2nd US Festival took place over Memorial Day Weekend in 1983 at the Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore, California, following the inaugural event the previous Labor Day weekend that was headlined by Fleetwood Mac.

The two events were organized by Apple Computer cofounder Steve "Woz" Wozniak and famed concert promoter Bill Graham. Van Halen headlined the legendary "Heavy Metal Sunday" lineup of the 1983 installment that also saw performances from Quiet Riot, Motley Crue, Triumph, Judas Priest, Scorpions, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Aside from Heavy Metal Sunday, the four-day event also featured New Wave Day (May 28th) headlined by The Clash, with sets from Men At Work, Stray Cats, A Flock Of Seagulls, The Beat, Oingo Boingo, Wall Of Voodoo, INXS and The Divinyls.

Rock Day (May 30th) was led by the legendary David Bowie, with performances by Stevie Nicks, Joe Walsh, The Pretenders, U2, Missing Persons, Berlin, Quarterflash, Little Steven, and Los Lobos.

Country Day (June 4th) featured headliner Willie Nelson and also included Riders In The Sky, Waylon Jennings, Alabama, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr., Rocky Skaggs and The Thrasher Brothers.

Watch the documentary below:

